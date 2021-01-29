Jan 29, 2021
Alternative Data Show Economic Activity Decline in Europe, Japan
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- After the year-end holiday slump, stubbornly high coronavirus infection rates and stricter containment measures mean major economies have been slow to regain lost ground and some are showing signs of a renewed drop in activity. In the last week of January, activity fell in Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate data such as mobility, energy consumption and public transport usage.
