(Bloomberg) -- The latest readings of alternative, high-frequency data suggest a stabilization of economic activity in Europe, following the sharp drop earlier in November amid a stark rise in Covid-19 infections and expanding lockdown measures. Activity in the U.S. and Canada continued to move sideways, while Japan is the only bright spot among advanced economies, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate data such as mobility, energy consumption and public transport usage.

