(Bloomberg) -- After a drop in January amid high infection rates and stricter containment measures, economic activity in major economies has picked up in February, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate data such as mobility, energy consumption and public transport usage. Still, it remains some way below end-2020 levels in a number of countries. Overall, Japan continues to lead, with the U.K. still showing the slowest recovery.

