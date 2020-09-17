(Bloomberg) -- Economic activity is stabilizing across most advanced economies, though still far below pre-Covid levels, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate high-frequency data such as credit-card use, travel and location information. Norway, Germany and Japan remain at the forefront of the recovery. After a temporary downturn in France, Italy, and Spain on concern about fresh outbreaks, activity there has increased in the past two weeks. Sweden has recently joined the group of the laggards -- the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.