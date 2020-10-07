(Bloomberg) -- After a period of economic weakness in August and September, the pace of recovery in most advanced economies gained traction in the past two weeks, though activity is still far below pre-Covid levels, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate high-frequency data such as credit-card use, travel and location information. Germany and Japan remain at the forefront of the recovery and activity has also increased in France, Italy, and Spain. After months of stagnation, the U.S. is now seeing its recovery pace accelerate, while Canada and the U.K. are now the worst-performing advanced economies BE is tracking.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.