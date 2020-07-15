1h ago
Alternative Indicators Show Global Recovery Loses Momentum
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The pace of recovery for most major advanced economies has slowed as some countries approach their pre-crisis levels of activity, according to Bloomberg Economics’ daily gauges. European countries, such as Germany, France, Italy and Spain have made the most progress. Activity is recovering much more slowly in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., while in Japan, the recovery appears to be losing steam.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.