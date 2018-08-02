(Bloomberg) -- Altice Europe NV gained subscribers in its flagship French business, a sign the carrier’s recovery is solidifying.

Billionaire Patrick Drahi’s phone company added 280,000 net subscriptions in broadband, landline and post-paid mobile phone services in France in the three months ended June 30, it said in a statement Thursday. It’s the second consecutive quarter of significant gains, which the carrier said were due to network investments and improved customer service.

Winning back market share is a cornerstone in the Franco-Israeli dealmaker’s plan to return the European business to earnings growth. Drahi has overhauled management, sold assets and spun off Altice’s U.S. cable-TV business after a stock slump late last year. Concerns about the Amsterdam-based company’s ability to repay debt have subsided after it pushed back maturities.

“The solid operational turnaround and customer growth are expected to lead to an inflection in revenue growth in the coming quarters,” the company said a statement.

The positive momentum for Altice comes as low-cost rival Iliad SA is struggling in France and has expanded into Italy in pursuit of growth. A record number of wireless customers left Iliad for Orange SA in the second-quarter, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Investors are watching France’s four main carriers closely amid speculation that one will be bought out by a rival, reducing the number to three.

Adjusted for one-time items, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 10 percent in the quarter to 1.32 billion euros ($1.54 billion), just beating the 1.3 billion-euro average analyst estimate compiled by the company. Net debt stood at 31.7 billion euros at the end of the quarter.

Altice’s results follow Orange SA’s better-than-expected earnings, which were boosted by solid growth in Spain. Bouygues SA’s telecom unit and Iliad report earnings on Aug. 30 and Sept. 4 respectively.

