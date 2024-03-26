(Bloomberg) -- Altice’s debt woes threaten to wreak havoc for a crucial cog of the leveraged finance market.

Collateralized loan obligations may look to dump their Altice France holdings at fire-sale prices if its debt gets downgraded by one notch to Triple C. That’s because CLOs — the biggest buyers of leveraged loans — have strict limits on how much of the riskiest junk debt they can own.

Altice France, one of three silos of billionaire Patrick Drahi’s telecommunications empire, said last week that its creditors would have to participate in “discounted transactions” to help slash debt. The company is racing against the clock to reduce an increasingly unsustainable debt pile while facing a preliminary probe into allegations of corruption at the wider Altice conglomerate.

A downgrade could have far-reaching effects for the CLO market because of the sheer size of Altice’s capital structure. Altice France has a debt load of around €24 billion ($26 billion), while the overall telecom group’s burden has ballooned to nearly $60 billion after years of aggressive acquisitions fueled by cheap borrowing.

“With 90% of European CLOs exposed to Altice, this would impact the entire market,” Citi analysts including Charles Kellett and Lijing Wang wrote in a note.

A request for comment to Altice was not immediately returned. Moody’s Ratings and S&P Global Ratings declined to comment.

It’s bad news for the asset class, which had just started showing signs of recovery after a dismal 2023. If the pain in the market is widespread enough, there could also be a knock-on effect on banks’ willingness to underwrite merger and acquisition deals.

CLOs, which bundle loans into bonds, are typically obliged to keep no more than 7.5% of their portfolio in debt rated CCC or lower. If they breach that level, they can be forced to cut cash payments to some investors, or be pressured to dump loans cheaply. Altice’s troubles are also taking down prices of some of its peers, with fiber-network firm Zayo’s $5 billion leveraged loan dropping in secondary trading as CLO managers fret over their CCC exposure.

CLO Resilience

To be sure, CLOs have shown resilience in similar situations. Concerns were raised about last year’s blowups of KKR Group Co.-backed cancer treatment specialist GenesisCare and French supermarket Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, but the CLO market has remained active.

Citi’s Kellett and Wang noted that despite the widespread impact of any rating downgrade for Altice, most CLOs would still have ample cushion to absorb this.

Rating agencies will likely only pull the trigger on a downgrade if and when Altice launches a buyback of its own debt at a deep discount — deemed to be a “distressed exchange.”

The company’s wrangling with creditors over its debt pile has already seen the value of its loans plummet over the past week. At least $2 billion of debt linked to Altice France has changed hands over the past week, while Altice and its lenders have hired financial and legal advisers as the standoff between the company and its creditors intensifies.

