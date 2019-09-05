(Bloomberg) -- Altice USA Inc. is offering its cable customers unlimited mobile-phone service for $20 a month, less than what its pay-TV peers and the major wireless carriers charge.

Using Sprint Corp.’s wireless network, Altice Mobile is available to Altice Optimum customers and Suddenlink customers as of Thursday. For people who aren’t Altice customers but live in the 21 states where Altice operates, the service is available for $30 a month.

Altice’s larger peers, Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications Inc., have already launched their own wireless offerings by reselling Verizon Communications Inc.’s service. Those companies charge $45 a month, per line, for unlimited data on Verizon’s network. Comcast, which entered the wireless business in 2017, had about 1.6 million wireless lines at end of the second quarter, about double the number from a year ago. But its mobile business continues to lose money.

For cable companies, the key is to offload as much traffic as possible onto their own Wi-Fi networks to reduce what they pay wireless giants.

Altice expects its mobile business to be profitable within a year. It has deals with handset makers and wireless-network owners, including T-Mobile US Inc., which is in the process of buying Sprint. Analysts say Altice’s mobile business is unique because its deal with Sprint is less restrictive and allows the company to control the network and improve its quality.

