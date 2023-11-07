(Bloomberg) -- Bonds of Altice France SA plunged after the company said that the French police had searched its offices over a dispute with tax authorities.

The search was related to VAT rates applied to Altice France’s TV offers between 2013 and 2019. “It’s taking place serenely, in a spirit of cooperation,” a spokesperson for the company said.

The senior unsecured notes due in 2028 lost 1.3 cents on the euro to 43 cents on Tuesday, according to CBBT data compiled by Bloomberg. Debt across the rest of the company’s capital structure also dropped, with first-lien bonds maturing in 2029 down by 1 cent to 71 cents.

Altice France is one of the three branches making up billionaire Patrick Drahi’s telecommunications empire alongside Altice International and Altice USA. The group has been under the spotlight as rising interest rates weighed on its staggering debt pile, which totals almost $60 billion.

The company’s bond prices have fallen further into distressed territory in recent months after the arrest of Altice co-founder Armando Pereira. Portuguese prosecutors have said they suspect that procurement decisions taken at Altice’s unit in Portugal were rigged in a way that harmed the group’s own companies and competitors.

Read More: Billionaire Drahi Cornered by Debt Mountain, Corruption Scandal

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.