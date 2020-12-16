(Bloomberg) -- Altice Europe NV shareholders have forced a higher bid from the French telecom and media company’s billionaire founder, Patrick Drahi, who agreed to raise his offer to buy out the shares he doesn’t already own.

The new bid to 5.35 euros apiece is a 61% premium to the company’s share price on Sept. 10, the day before Drahi’s initial offer of 4.11 euros a share, and has been accepted by investors holding about 9.1% of the total outstanding shares, Drahi’s investment vehicle Next Private said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hedge fund Lucerne Capital Management filed a petition at the Dutch Enterprise Chamber on Dec. 8 arguing the previous 4.9 billion-euro ($6 billion) offer undervalues the telecom and media company. Sessa Capital and Winterbrook Global Opportunities Fund also requested an investigation. Drahi’s new offer values Altice at around 5.7 billion euros.

Lucerne Capital Management Sessa Capital, the Winterbrook Global Opportunities Fund and Elliott Management Corp. are among the investors who have committed to the new offer, Next said in the statement.

Investors will also withdraw their petition to regulators to investigate the deal.

“This Revised Offer represents a significant increase in price, demonstrating that the company and its independent directors recognize the inherent value of Altice Europe stock,” Lucerne said in an emailed statement.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.