(Bloomberg) -- Altice USA Inc. said an internal probe sparked by a corruption investigation in Portugal is “substantially complete” and not expected to have a material financial impact on the US business.

Altice, a broadband provider, discussed the probe during an investors call Wednesday after reporting third-quarter results.

“At this point, our internal investigation is substantially complete, and the investigation and its results are not expected to have a material financial impact on our business,” said Chief Financial Officer Marc Sirota.

Since Portuguese prosecutors opened an investigation into Altice co-founder Armando Pereira and several associates in July, the group has been conducting internal audits in every market to determine the scale of the alleged misconduct. Pereira has been accused of laundering money, accepting kickbacks and committing tax fraud.

Altice USA is redesigning how it engages vendors and monitors them, Sirota said.

The company reported third-quarter profit of 15 cents a share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

New York-based Altice USA is a publicly traded spinoff from French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi’s telecommunications empire, Altice. It was formed after Drahi acquired Suddenlink and Cablevision in 2015 and publicly listed in 2017. Drahi’s holding company maintains a significant stake in the business.

The Altice companies have been grappling with the soaring cost of servicing their $60 billion debt, leaving Drahi no choice but to put every part of Altice up for sale.

Read More: Debt and Scandal Throw Billionaire Drahi’s Empire Into Turmoil

So far, four people have been arrested and about 15 employees have been suspended by the company in relation to the Portuguese probe, which centers on alleged efforts to rig the group’s local procurement process.

Despite not holding an executive role at Altice USA, Pereira was very hands-on with the business, particularly with the rollout of its fiber network, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Yossi Benchetrit, who is Pereira’s son-in-law and was head of procurement at Altice USA, was fired in August after he declined to engage with the company’s investigation. Roberto Martinez, senior vice president of procurement, was suspended, while Chairman Alexandre Fonseca, who ran the Portuguese business at the time of the alleged criminal activity, stepped down.

