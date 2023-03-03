(Bloomberg) -- Altimeter Capital Management partner Chris Conforti plans to leave the investment firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Conforti plans to join a new firm as a co-founder with former Whale Rock Capital Management partner Kristov Paulus, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Kultura Capital Management is being structured as a hybrid fund that will focus on late-stage tech startups as well as public companies, the person said.

Conforti joined Altimeter, which is led by Brad Gerstner, in 2021 to invest in technology companies as they cross over from private to public markets. He was previously an equity capital markets banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., where he led initial public offerings for more than 125 companies.

Conforti was involved in an Altimeter-backed SPAC’s merger that took Grab Holdings Ltd. public, according to securities filings and his Twitter posts.

Conforti declined to comment. An Altimeter representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

