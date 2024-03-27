(Bloomberg) -- Altimmune Inc.’s experimental weight-loss drug minimized muscle decline in a mid-stage trial, a sign that it can address a problem obesity drugmakers have been racing to solve. The shares fell as the company ended a separate drug development program in hepatitis.

More than 74% of patients’ weight loss came from fat tissue in the obesity drug trial, with only 25.5% coming from lean mass, Altimmune said in a statement, results similar to those often seen with diet and exercise programs.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company also said it was discontinuing a mid-stage study of an experimental treatment for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus after a trial failed to meet its endpoints. The shares fell 12% in trading before US markets opened.

Altimmune is one of several startups racing to follow the success of weight-loss drugs from Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S. Now it’s looking for ways to stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace for obesity drugs that some analysts expect to reach $80 billion annually by the end of the decade.

In one 68-week trial of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo’s Ozempic and Wegovy, people on the drug lost an average of about 15 pounds of lean muscle and 23 pounds of fat. That suggests a much higher rate of lean mass decline than in Altimmune’s trial — closer to 40%.

Altimmune’s pemvidutide has shown it can help patients lose as much weight as Novo’s Wegovy, whose key ingredient mimics a hormone called GLP-1. Altimmune’s drug combines GLP-1 with a hormone called glucagon, a pairing thought to be especially promising for a liver disease called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH.

Top-line results from a study of pemvidutide in MASH are expected in the first quarter of 2025, Altimmune said. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. just received approval for the first treatment for the disease, and other drugs are under development at Zealand Pharma A/S and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

Altimmune’s search for a partner on the weight-loss drug is ongoing, said Mike Shah, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

