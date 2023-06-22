(Bloomberg) -- Sam Altman, chief executive officer of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, said lawmakers around the world should be careful not to “overdo” regulation of artificial intelligence and that it should be limited to “existential risk-level” systems.

In an onstage interview at the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco, Altman said all powerful technologies can be used in dangerous ways, and AI is no different: “Things will go wrong,” he said, citing potential cybersecurity risks among others. The world can manage those risks through global regulation, Altman said, but regulations should only be on “these powerful existential risk-level systems” and “you don’t want to overdo it.”

Bloomberg News is hosting its annual US Technology Summit in San Francisco, focused on the industry’s most intriguing topics, from artificial intelligence and the future of transportation to social media and cryptocurrencies. At the event Thursday at SVN West, titled “Tech’s Turning Point,” speakers include Altman, Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky, venture capitalist Reid Hoffman, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Airbnb Inc. CEO Brian Chesky.

Amazon Spending $100 Million to Help Cloud Clients with AI (9:21 a.m.)

Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit is building a program to help customers develop and deploy new kinds of artificial intelligence products as the biggest seller of cloud services tries to match Microsoft and Google in the market for so-called generative AI.

Amazon Web Services is investing $100 million to set up the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, which will link customers with company experts in AI and machine learning. They’ll help a range of clients in health care, financial services and manufacturing build customized applications using the new technology.

Inflection AI Drops New Model for Personal Assistant (9:21 a.m.)

Artificial intelligence startup Inflection AI announced at the tech summit that it’s releasing a new large language model — the kind of AI system that underlies generative tools like ChatGPT — to power its Pi personal assistant product. Called Inflection-1, the LLM is supposed to outperform OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 chatbot in terms of computing, according to the company.

Inflection AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman called artificial intelligence “the most radical transformation of our lifetime” during a panel discussion at the summit. Reid Hoffman, who co-founded LinkedIn and is a partner at VC firm Greylock Partners, added that Inflection AI’s Pi chatbot takes a more personal, emotional approach compared with ChatGPT. “IQ is not the only thing that matters here,” he said. “EQ matters as well.”

OpenAI’s Altman Says the World Can’t Stop AI (8:48 a.m.)

The upsides to developing and improving upon AI systems are so tremendous that the world shouldn’t try to stop the technologies from happening, Altman said at the summit, citing the potential for better educational systems and healthcare.

“At this point, given how much people see the economic benefits and potential, no company could stop it,” he said. But global regulation “can help make it safe — which is a better answer than stopping,” Altman said. “I also don’t think stopping it would work.”

