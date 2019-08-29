7h ago
Altria falls after Dow Jones reports Juul being probed by FTC
Altria shares fell as much as 2.7 per cent after Dow Jones reported the FTC is investigating the marketing practices of Juul Labs.
- FTC investigators are looking at whether Juul engaged in deceptive marketing, including by targeting minors or using influencers, Dow Jones cited sources as saying
- “We fully cooperate and are transparent with any government agency or regulator who have interest in our category,” Dow Jones cited a Juul spokesman as saying
- The FTC and Altria declined to comment