Altria Invests $12.8 Billion in Juul for 35% Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Altria has signed and closed a $12.8 billion investment in Juul Labs representing a 35% stake which values Juul at $38 billion.

Altria and Juul also signed service agreements which will accelerate Juul’s mission to switch adult smokers to e-vapor products including retail shelf space with

Juul will remain fully independent, with Altria subject to a standstill agreement under which it may not acquire additional Juul shares above its 35% interest

Upon antitrust clearance, Altria’s 35% non-voting shares will automatically convert to 35% voting shares and Altria will be able to appoint directors representing one-third of Juul’s board

Altria financed the Juul stock purchase through a $14.6 billion term loan facility arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank

Also, Altria announced a cost reduction program designed to deliver about $500 million to $600 million in annualized cost savings by the end of 2019, and Altria sees total pretax restructuring charges in connection of about $230 million to $280 million, or $0.09 per share to $0.11 per share

Altria reaffirms its FY18 adjusted EPS guidance in a range of $3.95 to $4.03, for FY19 Altria sees adjusted EPS slightly below the low end of its long-term 7%-9% view due to the debt incurred with the Juul and Cronos deals

Perella Weinberg Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities are the financial advisors to Altria for this transaction and Goldman Sachs is the financial advisor to Juul

Altria will webcast a conference call at 9am ET today

