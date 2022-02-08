(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum surged to a 13-year high in London as booming demand and a swath of smelter closures from China to Europe brings the risk of shortages of the crucial industrial metal.

Prices rose as much as 3.3% to $3,236 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, surpassing a peak in October to reach the highest since 2008. Key raw materials from nickel to natural gas and crude oil have surged in recent months as consumption has risen sharply with the world emerging from the pandemic, while supply hasn’t kept up.

Aluminum is the best performer on the LME this year, and the next target for bullish investors who’ve been drawn into the rapidly tightening market is an all-time high above $3,380 a ton.

With smelters in Europe battling an energy crisis and Chinese supply at risk from a burgeoning Covid outbreak, buyers are drawing rapidly from stockpiles and pushing them to critically low levels. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says the industry is on course to deplete global visible stockpiles by 2023.

“We believe aluminum markets are facing a melt-up in prices this year,” the bank’s analysts including Nicholas Snowdon and Jeffrey Currie said in an emailed note. “A key attribute of physical scarcity is that it has a propensity to spread, creating additional volatility in prices throughout the economy.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.