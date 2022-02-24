(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rallied to a record in London, exceeding its 2008 peak, as the deepening Ukraine crisis added to supply risks in a market already seeing critical shortages of the most widely used base metal.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia faces “severe sanctions” after his counterpart Vladimir Putin ordered a military attack on Ukraine. That raises the possibility of measures that could hamper Russian supply of commodities from oil, gas to aluminum and nickel.

Aluminum rose as much as 2.9% on the London Metal Exchange to $3,388 a ton.

