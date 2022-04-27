(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum held near the lowest close in almost three months as investors assessed whether a major Chinese infrastructure push will be enough to cushion the economy from the impact of virus lockdowns.

Fears about the economic toll of Covid Zero have shaken financial markets desperate for more policy support. China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for all-out efforts to spur infrastructure spending. That follows the country’s central bank’s vow to increase monetary support to the real economy.

Still, that may be not be enough to lift aluminum. It may hover around the current low levels amid a “mismatch” in China’s demand and supply of the metal, Huatai Futures said in a note Wednesday. The country’s demand for the lightweight metal is yet to return to normal despite the gradual restart of businesses from Covid lockdowns, while domestic supply keeps picking up, it said.

Aluminum was little changed at $3,063 a ton as of 12:06 p.m. in Shanghai, after closing at the lowest level since Feb. 3 on Tuesday. Zinc and copper declined, while lead rose.

