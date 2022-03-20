(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum jumped at the open in London after Rio Tinto Group moved to halt alumina shipments to Russia, another threat to global supply of the so-called everywhere metal that will also fan global inflation.

See also: Rio in Spotlight After Australia Bans Alumina Exports to Russia

The metal rose as much as 4.8% on the London Metal Exchange and was trading up 4.1% at $3,519 a ton as of 9:47 a.m. in Shanghai. Used in everything from cans to window frames, aluminum has risen around 25% this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.