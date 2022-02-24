Aluminum Pares Gains as U.S. to Hold Off Sanctions on the Metal

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum pared gains from a record high after a Bloomberg report that the Biden administration is holding off for now on sanctions against Russia that could disrupt global supplies of the metal.

Aluminum for delivery in three months was up 1.5% at $3,341 a metric ton at 5:43 p.m. local time on the London Metal Exchange. The jumped as much as 5.7% earlier on heightened supply concerns.

White House officials met with industry representatives in recent weeks and told them there was no U.S. intention for now of levying sanctions that would hit Russian aluminum, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions weren’t public.

