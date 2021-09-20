(Bloomberg) -- Tiedemann Group and Alvarium Investments Ltd., investment advisers for wealthy clients, agreed to combine with blank-check company Cartesian Growth Corp. to create a company valued at $1.4 billion.

The new business, Alvarium Tiedemann, will have estimated assets of $54 billion, according to a statement issued Monday. The firm will provide institutions, entrepreneurs and rich families a range of investment strategies and capabilities.

The stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the GLBL ticker. The transaction should close in the first quarter of 2022. Michael Tiedemann will be the chief executive officer of the firm.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.