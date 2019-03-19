(Bloomberg) -- Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, the Saudi billionaire whose wealth has more than halved since 2014, promised more transparency on his settlement with the government over alleged corruption in the hope the move would calm investors.

The prince, who was detained in November 2017 in what the government called a crackdown on corruption, said he may reveal more details on the terms of his release in the “coming weeks or months” so shareholders in Kingdom Holding Co., his publicly-traded investment firm, “will be more comfortable."

“Maybe the market still wants more transparency," Alwaleed said in a rare interview with his television channel, Rotana Khalijia. "I admit there’s some confusion for them now.”

Alwaleed’s fortune has fallen to $15.5 billion from a high of $36 billion in 2014, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The prince said the decline was due to a slump in Kingdom Holding shares, which tumbled about 60 percent over that period, and wasn’t because of any agreement or settlement he made during his detention.

About half of Alwaleed’s wealth is tied to shares in Kingdom Holding, in which he owns a 95 percent stake.

Alwaleed was the most prominent among hundreds of Saudi businessmen, government officials and princes who were swept up in the controversial corruption crackdown and detained at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel.

. Kingdom Holding shares slumped about 20 percent in the days after his detention and are yet to fully recover.

The billionaire was released January 2018 after reaching what he called a confidential “confirmed understanding” with the government. Various media reports have since suggested the settlement could have involved cash payments or property transfers worth billions of dollars. The prince has refused to reveal details of the agreement, other than to confirm he still had control of his assets, including Kingdom Holding and his media company Rotana.

Most of the detainees were released after reaching settlements and the government said it has recovered more than $100 billion for state coffers. Still, a lack of clarity over whether those released were guilty and what their settlements were continues to weigh on Saudi Arabia’s private sector and spook foreign investors.

