(Bloomberg) -- Amadeus IT Group SA is in discussions with Thoma Bravo to buy TravelClick Inc., a software maker serving the hospitality industry, people familiar with the matter said.

The company could fetch as much as $3 billion in a sale and may attract other suitors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The talks are advanced, though no final decisions have been made and Amadeus could decide against the purchase, they said.

Representatives for Madrid-based Amadeus and Chicago-based Thoma Bravo declined to comment.

Amadeus, which has a market value of 32 billion euros ($37.5 billion), operates a flight booking system used by airlines around the world to manage reservations, inventory and departure control.

Thoma Bravo bought TravelClick in 2014 for $930 million. The software company then bought ZDirect, a customer relationship management platform, in 2015 for an undisclosed amount. This year, it said it purchased Dallas-based Digital Alchemy.

TravelClick’s software is used by hotels for business analytics, reservations, guest management and marketing, according to its website. Its products are used by hotel chains including the Hilton, Marriott, Langham, Mandarin Oriental, Radisson and Accor brands.

