(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has added three executives to Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy’s senior leadership team, two from the cloud-computing unit and one who leads the company’s robotaxi subsidiary.

Dave Brown, Aicha Evans and Swami Sivasubramanian are joining what Amazon calls the S-team, Jassy said in a note to employees on Friday, which was also posted on the company’s corporate blog.

Brown, a vice president with Amazon Web Services, oversees the company’s Elastic Compute Cloud, or EC2. That set of services, essentially computing power for rent, is a core engineering group in AWS, the largest cloud-computing provider. He joined Amazon in 2007, among the first employees of an AWS development outpost in South Africa.

Evans has been CEO of self-driving car company Zoox since 2019. Amazon purchased it in 2020. She previously spent more than a decade at Intel Corp.

Sivasubramanian, another AWS vice president, oversees data and machine-learning teams, including those piloting the cloud unit’s work in artificial intelligence. He joined Amazon in 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Each are very strong leaders, play critical roles at the Company and exemplify so many of our leadership principles in how they lead every day,” Jassy said.

Jassy added four leaders to the S-team in December.

Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services and an S-team member, recently announced he would be leaving the company, and his replacement has not yet been named.

