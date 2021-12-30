Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Dec 30, 2021

    Amazon agrees to acquire Wondery in deeper push into podcasting

    John J. Edwards III, Bloomberg News

    The logo for Wondery is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Wondery Inc. is expected to garner at least $200 million if it pursues a sale and could fetch as much as double that, which would represent the biggest podcasting transaction to date, according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

    The logo for Wondery is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Wondery Inc. is expected to garner at least $200 million if it pursues a sale and could fetch as much as double that, which would represent the biggest podcasting transaction to date, according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Amazon.com Inc. agreed to acquire podcasting company Wondery, as the dominant audiobook purveyor moves to strengthen in another sound-based medium.

    “This is a pivotal moment to expand the Amazon Music offering beyond music as listener habits evolve,” the Seattle-based retail and media giant said in a statement Wednesday. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

    Bloomberg News first reported in September that Wondery was exploring a sale, and the Wall Street Journal said earlier this month that Amazon was in the lead at a valuation of around US$300 million. Apple Inc. and Sony Music Entertainment each held talks about potentially acquiring the company, which produces shows such as “Dirty John” and “Dr. Death.” The podcasting firm had sought a price of US$300 million to US$400 million, people familiar with the matter have said.

    Amazon, which began as an online seller of books, already has a dominant position in audiobooks through its Audible division, and launched podcasts in September. The company has commissioned programs from best-selling authors and celebrities, emerging as one of the biggest backers of original audio shows.

    Though Spotify Technology SA has been the most aggressive buyer of podcasting companies over the last two years, the Swedish audio giant decided not to bid on Wondery.

    Wondery is capitalizing on a wave of deals in the podcasting industry. Spotify spent hundreds of millions in the past couple years, snapping up companies like Ringer and Gimlet Media, while Sirius XM Holdings Inc. acquired Stitcher.

    Founded in 2016 by former TV executive Hernan Lopez, Wondery has produced some of the most popular podcasts over the past few years. Revenue is expected to exceed US$40 million in 2020, a person familiar with the matter has said.