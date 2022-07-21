(Bloomberg) -- Companies including Amazon.com Inc and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have missed a deadline to register in Indonesia, which gave them five days to comply before their services would be blocked.

The companies haven’t submitted official business registrations in the country, which would effectively mean endorsing new rules that grant Indonesia sweeping powers to shut down content it deems undesirable and tax digital sales. Internet giants Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook have complied.

