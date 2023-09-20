(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a revamped Echo Show 8 smart-home device — its speaker with a screen — with a redesigned interface and improved speakers.

The gadget, revealed Wednesday during the company’s annual product launch event, uses computer vision to change its interface based on how close a person is standing to the screen. For instance, when a user is far from the speaker, a weather app will show the temperature. But if a user is close to it, it will show the forecast for the rest of the day.

The new interface adds a 40% faster response time for the Alexa voice assistant as well as new features for sustainability, including recycled packaging. The new model is priced at $149.99 and will begin shipping in October.

