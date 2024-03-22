(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is appealing a January decision by the French data protection watchdog CNIL, which fined the company €32 million ($34.6 million) for setting up a system to monitor employee activity and performance that it called “excessively intrusive.”

“We strongly disagree with the CNIL’s conclusions, which are factually incorrect, and have appealed this decision to the Conseil d’Etat,” Amazon said in an e-mailed statement on Friday, referring to France’s top administrative court.

The CNIL in January said Amazon’s systems were both more exhaustive and more permanent than traditional monitoring methods.

At the time, and again in its statement today, Amazon said warehouse management systems are the industry standard and are needed to ensure safety, quality and efficiency of operations as well as for package tracking.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.