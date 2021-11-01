(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric truck maker backed by Amazon.com Inc., plans to raise as much as $8.37 billion in an initial public offering.

A listing at the top of that range would eclipse the June IPO by XPeng Inc. as the largest ever for an EV maker. XPeng raised more than HK$16 billion ($2 billion) including so-called greenshoe shares in its Hong Kong IPO.

Rivian said it plans to market 135 million shares for $57 to $62 each, according to its filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

