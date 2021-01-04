Haven, the joint health-care venture between Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., plans to shut down at the end of February, a spokeswoman said.

“The Haven team made good progress exploring a wide range of healthcare solutions, as well as piloting new ways to make primary care easier to access, insurance benefits simpler to understand and easier to use, and prescription drugs more affordable,” spokeswoman Brooke Thurston said in an email.

The three companies will continue to collaborate informally and work on programs for their own employees, she said.

CNBC first reported the decision to close the venture Monday.