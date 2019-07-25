Amazon big spending dents profit, trims forecast

Amazon.com Inc. projected operating income that fell short of analysts’ estimates, worrying investors that it’s returning to a big spending cycle to fuel faster deliveries in the face of greater competition.

The company reported second-quarter profit was US$5.22 per share, missing analysts’ average estimate of US$5.56 a share. Revenue increased 20 per cent to US$63.4 billion, Amazon said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated US$62.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Seattle-based e-commerce company also said operating income in the current quarter will be US$2.1 billion to US$3.1 billion, well shy of analyst estimates of US$4.34 billion. The results show that Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos has ambitions of spending the winnings from a big Prime Day sales event and continued revenue growth.

Amazon said it would spend US$800 million in the second quarter to move to one-day delivery for its best customers. Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said the company spent more than that amount on the quicker-delivery effort because it was more expensive than expected to move inventory closer to customers.

Despite the cost, Olsavsky said the investment in speedier delivery would continue for several quarters. “Customers are responding and they like it,” he said in a briefing with reporters.

Operating expenses increased 21 per cent to US$60.3 billion in the period ended June 30, a faster pace than revenue. Shipping costs increased 36 per cent to US$8.13 billion.

The current quarter is when Amazon invests in its facilities for the busy holiday shopping period, so big spending on the one-day shipping initiative spooked investors, said RJ Hottovy, analyst at Morningstar Inc.

“The company’s been pretty upfront about investing in one-day shipping,” he said. “This is their heaviest investment period of the year, so it’s when we’re most likely to see a pull back.”

While e-commerce remains Amazon’s biggest source of sales, other businesses such as cloud-computing, logistics for online merchants and advertising are growing faster and now generate almost half of the company’s quarterly revenue. The internet business is facing greater competition from rivals such as Walmart and under greater scrutiny from government antitrust regulators and lawmakers who argue Amazon acts like a monopoly to dominate the field.

Amazon shares declined about 2.7 per cent in extended trading after closing at US$1,973.82 in New York. The stock has gained 31 per cent this year, pushing the company’s market value near the US$1 trillion mark it surpassed briefly last September.

Amazon Web Services sales increase 37 per cent to US$8.38 billion in the second quarter, missing analyst estimates of US$8.5 billion.

Revenue from seller services, including Amazon’s warehousing, packaging and shipping services, was up 23 per cent to US$12 billion. Sales growth in the first quarter was 20 per cent.

Subscription services, mostly revenue from Prime memberships, gained 37 per cent to US$4.67 billion and other revenue, mostly Amazon’s advertising business, also increased 37 per cent to US$3 billion.

“The company’s been pretty upfront about investing in one-day shipping,” he said. “This is their heaviest investment period of the year, so it’s when we’re most likely to see a pull back.”

While e-commerce remains Amazon’s biggest source of sales, other businesses such as cloud-computing, logistics for online merchants and advertising are growing faster and now generate almost half of the company’s quarterly revenue. The internet business is facing greater competition from rivals such as Walmart and under greater scrutiny from government antitrust regulators and lawmakers who argue Amazon acts like a monopoly to dominate the field.

Amazon shares declined about 2 per cent in extended trading after closing at US$1,973.82 in New York. The stock has gained 31 per cent this year, pushing the company’s market value near the US$1 trillion mark it surpassed briefly last September.