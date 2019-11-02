(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has finalized a deal to acquire about 180 acres of land on Grand Island, New York, News10 reported on its website, citing two unnamed sources.

The acquisition may pave the way for the online retailer to build a distribution center, News10 cited the sources as saying. Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray declined to respond to questions, the report said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Victoria Batchelor in Sydney at vbatchelor@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Niluksi Koswanage at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net, Rebecca Jones

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.