(Bloomberg) -- Future Group, the Indian retailer fighting to save its $3.4 billion asset sale deal, suffered a partial setback in a legal wrangle with its estranged partner, Amazon.com Inc.

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it can’t bar the e-commerce giant from writing letters to regulators objecting to the indebted Mumbai-based group’s plan to sell its retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. The regulators will decide on approving the deal as per the law, the court said.

The spat has drawn the battle lines between two of the world’s richest men, Jeff Bezos and Ambani, as they fight for dominance in India’s estimated $1 trillion retail market. Reliance is already the country’s biggest brick-and-mortar retailer. Acquiring Future’s assets would give it unparalleled edge over rivals -- an advantage Amazon is not willing to cede. For the distressed Future Group, the asset sale is a crucial bailout deal.

