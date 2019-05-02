(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. failed to win an escape from a lawsuit by Williams-Sonoma Inc. alleging that the online retailer copied its high-end West Elm furniture to sell “strikingly similar” products under a private label.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday rejected Amazon’s request to dismiss the lawsuit, which accuses the Seattle-based company of trademark and patent infringement.

