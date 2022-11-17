E-commerce companies are trying to see if they have the right head count for weaker demand: Analyst

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant will be cutting jobs into 2023, as it adjusts to business conditions, his first public comments about the cost-reduction plans roiling Amazon since reports that it planned to wipe out about 10,000 jobs.

“Leaders across the company are working with their teams and looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses,” Jassy said Thursday in the statement. “This year’s review is more difficult due to the fact that the economy remains in a challenging spot and we’ve hired rapidly the last several years.”

Jassy said people were notified in the company’s devices and books business and that some people in Amazon’s “People, Experience and Technology” organization, which includes recruiters and human resources professionals, were offered voluntary buyouts.

“Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments,” he said. “Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023.”

Some employees, posting to company message boards, have been critical of Jassy being silent this week since news of the jobs cuts became public.