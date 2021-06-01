(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is changing a worker productivity tracking protocol that has drawn the ire of many frontline employees, saying the “Time off Task” metric will be adjusted to account for worker behavior over a longer time period.

“The goal is to re-focus the conversations on instances where there are likely true operational issues to resolve,” Dave Clark, the chief executive officer of Amazon’s global retail and logistics business, said Tuesday in a post on the company’s corporate blog. “We believe this change will help ensure the Time off Task policy is used in the way it was intended.”

Clark also said the company would no longer consider a positive test for marijuana use as disqualifying when hiring new employees and will support proposed federal legislation that would legalize marijuana.

