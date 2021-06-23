(Bloomberg) -- Amazon. com Inc.’s cloud unit and Salesforce.com Inc. have forged a closer alliance in an effort to more tightly couple their products and enable customers to more easily, quickly and securely use both companies’ services together.

The agreement is a significant expansion to a more than five-year deal between Amazon Web Services, the largest seller of cloud-infrastructure services, and Salesforce, the biggest maker of cloud-based customer management programs.

“We’re not doing this level of application integration with anyone else,” said Matt Garman, an AWS senior vice president of sales and marketing. Both companies are trying to fend off competition from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, although Salesforce partners with those two companies.

Mutual customers with data stored inside Salesforce programs who want to use such services as Amazon’s artificial intelligence offering can now do so without having to transfer data between the two companies, said Ryan Aytay, Salesforce’s chief business officer. Besides simplifying such processes, customers will also be able to use Salesforce’s code-writing tools to point and click on data stored in Amazon servers.

