(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing unit will stop accepting new customers in Russia or Belarus, becoming the latest company to curb business activities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a company blog post updated on Tuesday, Amazon said its Amazon Web Services unit had “no data centers, infrastructure or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government. We have also stopped allowing new sign-ups for AWS in Russia and Belarus.”

The biggest AWS users in Russia are companies headquartered elsewhere, Amazon said.

The Seattle-based company doesn’t have a dedicated retail website for Russia, but shoppers in most European countries can receive shipments cross-border from Amazon’s German retail site or outposts elsewhere. Amazon hasn’t responded to inquires about its retail activities in Russia.

