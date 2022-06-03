(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. veteran executive Dave Clark, who oversaw the consumer business that includes the online retail operation, is stepping down.

“To all I’ve had the honor of working with: thank you for making it so much fun to come to work every day for 23 years to invent cool, amazing things for customers,” Clark tweeted on Friday.

Clark grew up with Amazon, rising through the ranks to become CEO: Worldwide Consumer, which put him in charge of the e-commerce business that is the company’s primary revenue source but has often struggled to be profitable.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.