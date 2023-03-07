(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. defeated an attempt by employees to sue as a group in an attempt to recoup internet expenses they incurred while working from home during the pandemic.

A federal judge in California Tuesday rejected the worker’s proposed class-action lawsuit, ruling that David Williams, a California-based engineer for Amazon, failed to show the nearly 7,000 employees had enough in common to sue as a group.

Williams didn’t show that Amazon had a “common policy” of allowing workers to only seek reimbursement for “incremental” increases in home internet costs — only the amount above what an employee would normally pay if not working home — US District Judge Vince Chhabria ruled. The judge said more than 600 of the proposed class members received reimbursements averaging more than $66 per month.

“Not only does this seem more than ‘incremental,’ it appears to be far more than what California law requires,” Chhabria wrote.

A secondary argument, that during the pandemic Amazon knew its workers were working from home incurring home internet expenses, has “more potential,” Chhabria said in his ruling. He gave Williams a chance to refile a revised complaint based on that claim.

The case is Williams v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al, 3:22-cv-01892, in the Northern District of California (San Francisco)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.