(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” racked up four Emmy Awards in the first hour of the show on Monday night, a sign that the e-commerce giant’s push into prestige television is paying off.

The show, about a Jewish housewife in 1950s New York who becomes a standup comic, won statuettes for best supporting actress in a comedy, best lead actress, best writing and best directing.

The comedy let Amazon claim four of the first five awards announced during Monday’s ceremony, the television industry’s biggest event. Like Netflix Inc. and Hulu LLC, Amazon has been funding more original programming, including the kind of prestige shows up for awards.

Rachel Brosnahan, who stars as the titular housewife, claimed the prize for best actress in a comedy series while the show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, won the writing and directing awards. Those are the first two Emmys ever for Sherman-Palladino, who previously created “Gilmore Girls.’’

Though Amazon has attracted less attention than Netflix in Hollywood, the company has had big wins at both of the industry’s biggest award shows, the Emmys and Oscars. Jeffrey Tambor won the Emmy twice for best actor in a comedy series, while Amazon claimed three Oscars last year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lucas Shaw in Los Angeles at lshaw31@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.