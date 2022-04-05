(Bloomberg) -- An Amazon.com Inc. executive responsible for implementing the company’s pledge to become the world’s best employer is leaving.

Amid labor unrest among frontline workers, Amazon last year vowed to sharpen its focus on employee welfare, adding “Strive to be Earth’s Best Employer” to a list of corporate values. Human-resources executive Pam Greer was asked to help fulfill the mandate by examining and overhauling existing policies.

News of her pending departure circulated at the Seattle-based company last week. “We’re grateful to Pam for all of her hard work during her time in multiple roles at Amazon and wish her well,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement, declining to comment on her departure date or replacement. Greer didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

Greer, who reported to HR chief Beth Galetti, also led a data-analysis program called Connections that polled warehouse and logistics workers daily to gauge policy successes and inform changes. A peer oversaw the same program among corporate employees.

Amazon’s workforce has doubled in size since the start of the pandemic, straining the ability of HR teams to keep up. Meanwhile, the company faces the prospect of its first bargaining talks with warehouse workers in the U.S. after employees at a facility in New York recently voted to join the upstart Amazon Labor Union. The company has indicated it may challenge the result of the vote.

Greer, who previously worked at Starbucks Corp. and Mattel Inc., according to her LinkedIn profile, is the latest in a string of senior human-resources executives to leave Amazon recently. In May, Cole Brown, an HR vice president with responsibility for the devices and services group, departed for the top HR role at American Airlines Group Inc. Darcie Henry, a vice president who led teams at Amazon’s Global Consumer and Operations organizations, left to run HR at Snap Inc.

