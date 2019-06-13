(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is expanding its alliance with U.K. grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc to offer products on Prime Now to more cities across the country.

The companies plan to introduce same-day delivery service to cities including Glasgow, Scotland, and Liverpool, England, this year, up from four cities currently, Morrison said in a statement Thursday. Many customers will be able to receive groceries within one hour of ordering.

The companies plan further expansion of “Morrisons at Amazon” throughout the U.K. in coming years.

The world’s largest e-commerce company is stepping up its advance on a market grappling with the expansion of discounters. The deal builds on the alliance the companies formed in 2016, which was a first for Amazon in the U.K.

