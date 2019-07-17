(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. reached a deal with German antitrust regulators to end a probe into terms it sets for other sellers on its sites.

Amazon agreed to change how it does business with other sellers following the probe, the German Federal Cartel Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

“With our proceedings we have obtained far-reaching improvements for sellers active on Amazon marketplaces worldwide,” Andreas Mundt, president of the office, said in the statement. “The proceedings are now terminated.”

The announcement comes as Amazon faces a full-blown European Union antitrust probe in a possible summer finale to EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s five-year crackdown on U.S. technology giants.

Amazon in a statement on the German settlement said it is making “several changes to the Amazon Services Business Solutions Agreement to clarify selling partner rights and responsibilities.”

The changes will take effect on August 16. Austria’s antitrust body said it also ended a similar probe after Amazon agreed to overhaul its terms.

