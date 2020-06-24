(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s merger watchdog said it is still likely to approve Amazon.com Inc.’s minority investment in Deliveroo, even after delaying a ruling following protests from smaller food-delivery rivals.

The Competition and Markets Authority pushed back its investigation at the last minute, saying it needed more time to consider the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the deal. Wednesday’s provisional approval comes as the U.K. government Tuesday announced plans to speed up the easing of restrictions after the lockdown left many restaurants facing closure.

The regulator had warned that Deliveroo would go out of business if the food-delivery startup missed out on Amazon’s investment, which will give it 16% of the company. But its initial findings came under criticism from competitors, which said the watchdog failed to consider at least one alternative funding source.

“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while initially extremely challenging, has not been as severe for Deliveroo as was anticipated when we reached our initial provisional findings in April,” said Stuart McIntosh, who’s leading the probe for the CMA. “The updated evidence no longer shows that Deliveroo would exit the market in the absence of this transaction,” he said Wednesday.

