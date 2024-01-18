(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s operations chief is moving to the company’s cloud unit, making way for a career logistics veteran.

John Felton, who has led Amazon’s worldwide operations unit since June 2022, will become chief financial officer of Amazon Web Services, the company said Thursday in a blog published on its website. Felton, who previously worked in finance roles at Amazon, will be succeeded by Udit Madan, who had been running the company’s delivery services teams.

Madan started at Amazon in 2008 as a software development engineer, and subsequently led teams working on robotics and automation in warehouses and delivery technology, among other roles. The operations job includes oversight of Amazon’s fleet of hundreds of warehouses, and the hundreds of thousands of employees and contractors who pack items and deliver them to customers’ doors.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.