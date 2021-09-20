(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said it has added 86 new signatories to its Climate Pledge, expanding the number of companies that commit to aggressively reducing carbon emissions.

There are now more than 200 global brands, including Nespresso, ASOS Plc, Procter & Gamble Co., HP Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc., as well as three new signatories in India, who have committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions over the next two decades. The announcement Monday comes as world leaders gather in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where climate change is expected to be a top priority and a final high-profile chance for leaders to commit to more ambitious plans ahead of November’s major climate summit in Glasgow, U.K.

Amazon formed the Climate Pledge two years ago when it made its own corporate commitment to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement 10 years early and eliminate carbon emissions by 2040. For a company that has built a massive retail business predicated in large part on fossil fuel-based transportation, it’s an impressive goal but one Amazon has yet to articulate a specific plan for how to achieve. The companies that have signed on to the pact, including Microsoft Corp., Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc and oil refiner Neste Oy, aim to cut almost 2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2040 — equivalent to more than 5% of the current global total, according to Amazon.

