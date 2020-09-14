(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is hiring 100,000 full and part-time employees across the U.S. and Canada, offering starting wages of at least $15 an hour.

The new jobs include benefits and sign-on bonuses of as much as $1,000 in select cities and access to training programs, the company said in a statement on Monday. Amazon plans to open 100 new operations buildings in September across fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sorting centers and other sites.

The e-commerce giant has been adding jobs from its base in Washington state to the U.K. as its business and market valuation have soared. Amazon shares have surged almost 70% this year as online shopping jumped during the Covid-19 pandemic, lifting its market value to $1.56 trillion.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is the world’s wealthiest person, with a net worth of about $184 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

